Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

