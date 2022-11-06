Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in onsemi by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,646,000 after acquiring an additional 963,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

Shares of ON opened at $63.19 on Friday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

