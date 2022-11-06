Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

DELL opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

