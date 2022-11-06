Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.81 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,425,969. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.80 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

