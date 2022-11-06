Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.80 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average of $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

