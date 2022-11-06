Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $249.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

