Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

