Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,321.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

