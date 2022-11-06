Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 109,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.