Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 174 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 106.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NYSE ESS opened at $214.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.71 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

