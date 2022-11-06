Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 25,625 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CWM LLC increased its position in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DaVita by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in DaVita by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Up 2.7 %

DaVita stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

