Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 360 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,127 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.