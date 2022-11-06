Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

Autodesk stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.