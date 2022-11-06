Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,825 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.