Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $173.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.