Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

