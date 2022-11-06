Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 182,258 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 681.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 194,234 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in eBay by 29.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 198,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

eBay Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.