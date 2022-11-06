Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of Sunrun worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

