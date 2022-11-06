Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 129,594 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 125.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Trimble by 162.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 317,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 196,432 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Trimble by 92.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 3.3 %

Trimble stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.