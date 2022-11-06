Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 888 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

VEEV opened at $166.81 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $323.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.