Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $3.31 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.9 %

CAT stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

