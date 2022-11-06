Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 33.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 18.4% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 146,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Zoetis by 69.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

