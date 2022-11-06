Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRCH stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

