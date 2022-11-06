PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

