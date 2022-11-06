Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

