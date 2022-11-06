Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $64.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

RXDX opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $63.13.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $9,440,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

