Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $64.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

RXDX opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $63.13.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $9,440,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

