Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.73). The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

