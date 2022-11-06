Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issued By William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDXX stock opened at $371.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.97. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

