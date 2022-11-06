Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. The firm had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RRGB. Benchmark lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 517.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 142,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

