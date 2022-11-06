Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Issued By William Blair

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of AMK opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

