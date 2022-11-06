Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software maker will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $306.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $522.84.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

