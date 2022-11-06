Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

RRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

RRX stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.