Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Increased by Analyst

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.