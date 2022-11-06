Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Boosted by Analyst

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $569.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.