Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,483,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 274,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

