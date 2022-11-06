Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of AME opened at $135.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 144,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

