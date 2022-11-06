Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for DHI Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.43%.

DHI Group Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHX. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

