Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Decreased by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at ($6.86) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

CVNA opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $307.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

