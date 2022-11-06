Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Reduced by Analyst

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Trading Up 4.1 %

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Shares of KAI stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kadant by 145.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kadant by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.