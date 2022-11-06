Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lowered by Analyst

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of MDXG opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $336.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 444,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares in the company, valued at $987,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,846 shares of company stock valued at $151,676. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

