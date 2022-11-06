Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sovos Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.03. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,472,990. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.