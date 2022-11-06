Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reduced by Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 288,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $15,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,627 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.