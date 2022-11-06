Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reduced by Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 288,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $15,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,627 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
