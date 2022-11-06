Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut by Analyst

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trimble in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Trimble Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

