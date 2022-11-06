Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $186.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $146.77, with a volume of 1635574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.41.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PWR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 91.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

