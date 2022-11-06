Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 227,693 shares in the company, valued at $894,833.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

