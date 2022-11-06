Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rambus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Rambus by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

