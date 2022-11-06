Raymond James Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$95.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRMLF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $1.6387 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 10.84%.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.