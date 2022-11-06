Raymond James Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$95.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRMLF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
