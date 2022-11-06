Raymond James Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$529.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

Shares of EIF opened at C$45.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.88. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.43%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

