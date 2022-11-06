Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$49.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

