Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

